SkinCoin (SKIN) Trading Down 17.8% Over Last 7 Days

SkinCoin (CURRENCY:SKIN) traded up 17% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. In the last week, SkinCoin has traded down 17.8% against the dollar. One SkinCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. SkinCoin has a market cap of $126,157.42 and approximately $37,644.00 worth of SkinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About SkinCoin

SkinCoin (CRYPTO:SKIN) is a coin. SkinCoin’s total supply is 388,183,483 coins and its circulating supply is 88,183,483 coins. The official website for SkinCoin is skincoin.org . SkinCoin’s official Twitter account is @skincoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Skincoin is a decentralized cryptocurrency for making bets, accepting and sending payments for game skins in Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, Dota 2, Team Fortress 2. Skincoin Tokens (SKIN) are to be released via the Ethereum blockchain platform. Tokens shall be used for trading with game sites, buying/selling skins, making bets on gambling and betting platforms. “

