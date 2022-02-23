Slam Corp. (OTCMKTS:SLAMU) Shares Bought by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Slam Corp. (OTCMKTS:SLAMU) by 17.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 257,136 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,355 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Slam were worth $2,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Slam during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Slam during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Slam during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $254,000. Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in Slam by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its position in Slam by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 47,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter.

SLAMU opened at $9.82 on Wednesday. Slam Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.73 and a 1 year high of $10.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.89.

Slam Corp. a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

