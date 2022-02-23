Slam Corp. (OTCMKTS:SLAMU) Shares Purchased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Slam Corp. (OTCMKTS:SLAMU) by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 257,136 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,355 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Slam were worth $2,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Slam during the second quarter valued at $94,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Slam during the second quarter valued at $218,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Slam during the second quarter valued at $254,000. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in Slam by 18.3% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in Slam by 2.3% during the third quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 47,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter.

OTCMKTS:SLAMU opened at $9.82 on Wednesday. Slam Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.73 and a 1-year high of $10.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.89.

Slam Corp. a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

