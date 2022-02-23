Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCCAF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCCAF – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.00.

SCCAF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. CIBC upped their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$41.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$44.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$40.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$40.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

Sleep Country Canada stock remained flat at $$25.01 during trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 20 shares, compared to its average volume of 327. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.73. Sleep Country Canada has a 52-week low of $25.00 and a 52-week high of $31.56.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow cases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

