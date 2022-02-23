Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) Given New C$38.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at TD Securities from C$44.00 to C$38.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 25.37% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$43.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$41.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$33.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$40.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$42.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sleep Country Canada has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$42.57.

Get Sleep Country Canada alerts:

ZZZ traded down C$0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$30.31. 93,983 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,424. The company has a market cap of C$1.12 billion and a PE ratio of 12.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$36.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$35.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.94, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Sleep Country Canada has a one year low of C$25.29 and a one year high of C$41.97.

In other Sleep Country Canada news, Senior Officer Dave Howcroft sold 1,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$37.40, for a total value of C$62,345.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$204,129.20. Also, Senior Officer Stewart Schaefer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$38.37, for a total value of C$383,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 204,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,843,173.33.

Sleep Country Canada Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow cases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Country Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Country Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.