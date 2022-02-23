Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.12 EPS

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($1.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $491.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.20 million. Sleep Number had a net margin of 9.02% and a negative return on equity of 58.26%. The business’s revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.19 earnings per share. Sleep Number updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.300-$0.400 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $6.776-$7.084 EPS.
Sleep Number stock traded up $2.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $64.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,036,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,250. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.51. Sleep Number has a 52 week low of $61.04 and a 52 week high of $151.44.
SNBR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sleep Number from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th.
Sleep Number Corp. designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes beds, proprietary beds, and other sleep-related accessory products. It offers beds under the brand name Sleep Number. The company was founded by Robert Walker and JoAnn Walker in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.
