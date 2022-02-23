Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.776-$7.084 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.310. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Sleep Number also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.300-$0.400 EPS.
Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush raised shares of Sleep Number from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sleep Number from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.
Shares of NASDAQ:SNBR traded up $2.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,036,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,250. Sleep Number has a 12 month low of $61.04 and a 12 month high of $151.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.74.
About Sleep Number (Get Rating)
Sleep Number Corp. designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes beds, proprietary beds, and other sleep-related accessory products. It offers beds under the brand name Sleep Number. The company was founded by Robert Walker and JoAnn Walker in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.
