Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.776-$7.084 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.310. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Sleep Number also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.300-$0.400 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush raised shares of Sleep Number from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sleep Number from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.

Get Sleep Number alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SNBR traded up $2.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,036,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,250. Sleep Number has a 12 month low of $61.04 and a 12 month high of $151.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.74.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNBR. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Sleep Number by 11.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 33.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 2,676 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 3,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. 98.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sleep Number (Get Rating)

Sleep Number Corp. designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes beds, proprietary beds, and other sleep-related accessory products. It offers beds under the brand name Sleep Number. The company was founded by Robert Walker and JoAnn Walker in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Number Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Number and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.