Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.300-$0.400 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Sleep Number also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.776-$7.084 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush raised Sleep Number from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $85.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sleep Number from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th.

Shares of SNBR traded up $2.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,036,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,250. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.74. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.71. Sleep Number has a 1 year low of $61.04 and a 1 year high of $151.44.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Sleep Number by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Sleep Number by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 3,704 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sleep Number by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 2,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Sleep Number by 33.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.88% of the company’s stock.

About Sleep Number

Sleep Number Corp. designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes beds, proprietary beds, and other sleep-related accessory products. It offers beds under the brand name Sleep Number. The company was founded by Robert Walker and JoAnn Walker in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

