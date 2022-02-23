Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.300-$0.400 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Sleep Number also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.776-$7.084 EPS.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush raised Sleep Number from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $85.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sleep Number from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th.
Shares of SNBR traded up $2.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,036,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,250. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.74. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.71. Sleep Number has a 1 year low of $61.04 and a 1 year high of $151.44.
About Sleep Number (Get Rating)
Sleep Number Corp. designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes beds, proprietary beds, and other sleep-related accessory products. It offers beds under the brand name Sleep Number. The company was founded by Robert Walker and JoAnn Walker in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.
