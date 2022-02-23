SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,613 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 7,093 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in SLM were worth $1,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of SLM in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in SLM in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of SLM during the 2nd quarter worth $237,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SLM during the 2nd quarter worth $239,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of SLM during the 3rd quarter worth $230,000. 96.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SLM alerts:

NASDAQ:SLM opened at $19.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.29. SLM Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.85 and a fifty-two week high of $21.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.27.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. SLM had a return on equity of 57.49% and a net margin of 48.17%. The company had revenue of $367.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.32 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. Research analysts predict that SLM Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.68%.

SLM declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to purchase up to 24.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

SLM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of SLM in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of SLM from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of SLM in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SLM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

About SLM

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.