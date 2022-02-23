SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU) Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU) – Investment analysts at Desjardins issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 21st. Desjardins analyst M. Markidis anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. Desjardins also issued estimates for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

