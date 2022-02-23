Smartshare (SSP) 1-Day Volume Hits $17,970.00

Smartshare (CURRENCY:SSP) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. During the last week, Smartshare has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. Smartshare has a market cap of $278,446.62 and $17,970.00 worth of Smartshare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Smartshare coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002652 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.99 or 0.00071413 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00016588 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000024 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Smartshare Coin Profile

Smartshare is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 2nd, 2018. Smartshare’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,639,918,911 coins. Smartshare’s official Twitter account is @Smartshare_vip and its Facebook page is accessible here . Smartshare’s official website is smartshare.vip/#

According to CryptoCompare, “Smartshare subverts the existing IoT industry-centric trading platform through blockchain technology and uses SSP token to realize the quantification and value circulation of the terminals and data in the platform to enhance the ecological value of the IoT. Meanwhile, as an IoT industry value chain, Smartshare combines various scenarios of the Internet of Things industry for in-depth coverage and applications, and applies blockchain technology to more new businesses. The official Smartshare ticker is “SSP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “SMARTS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

