Smiths News (LON:SNWS) Trading 1.7% Higher

Smiths News plc (LON:SNWS) shares traded up 1.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 35.10 ($0.48) and last traded at GBX 35.10 ($0.48). 88,502 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 358,921 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 34.50 ($0.47).

SNWS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 55 ($0.75) price target on shares of Smiths News in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 50 ($0.68) price objective on shares of Smiths News in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 55 ($0.75) price objective on shares of Smiths News in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 36.66. The stock has a market cap of £86.94 million and a P/E ratio of 3.41.

In other news, insider Paul Baker acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 39 ($0.53) per share, for a total transaction of £19,500 ($26,519.79).

About Smiths News (LON:SNWS)

Smiths News plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesaling of newspapers and magazines in the United Kingdom, Spain, France, Germany, the Netherlands, and internationally. It also supplies inflight entertainment to airlines and travel points; and offers field marketing, supply chain auditing, and compliance checking services to retailers and suppliers.

