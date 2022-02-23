Smooth Love Potion (SLP) Price Tops $0.0210

Smooth Love Potion (CURRENCY:SLP) traded up 16.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 23rd. One Smooth Love Potion coin can now be purchased for $0.0210 or 0.00000056 BTC on major exchanges. Smooth Love Potion has a market cap of $107.50 million and $1.27 billion worth of Smooth Love Potion was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Smooth Love Potion has traded 26.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003910 BTC.

Smooth Love Potion Coin Profile

Smooth Love Potion (CRYPTO:SLP) is a coin. It was first traded on July 9th, 2020. Smooth Love Potion’s total supply is 5,129,907,048 coins. Smooth Love Potion’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Smooth Love Potion is https://reddit.com/r/AxieInfinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Smooth Love Potion (SLP) is an ERC-20 token that can be used on the Ethereum blockchain and a part of the Axie Infinity video game.Axie Infinity is a game (dapp) that runs on the Ethereum blockchain, where users can collect, raise, breed and battle virtual creatures called axies. Axies are really similar to real-life pets and each one has it’s own unique traits and appearance.Axie Infinity was created in 2018 in VietnamSmooth Love Potion token is a part of the Axie Infinity video game. Thus, some otherwise standard might be missing.”

Smooth Love Potion Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smooth Love Potion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Smooth Love Potion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Smooth Love Potion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

