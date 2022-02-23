Smoothy (SMTY) Achieves Market Capitalization of $224,155.22

Smoothy (CURRENCY:SMTY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. Over the last seven days, Smoothy has traded 12.5% lower against the dollar. Smoothy has a total market capitalization of $224,155.22 and approximately $350,451.00 worth of Smoothy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Smoothy coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0440 or 0.00000117 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002648 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001885 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.30 or 0.00043129 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,627.42 or 0.06953074 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37,710.91 or 0.99796383 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.82 or 0.00047161 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003277 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.82 or 0.00049810 BTC.

Smoothy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,089,773 coins. Smoothy’s official Twitter account is @smoothswap

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smoothy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smoothy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Smoothy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

