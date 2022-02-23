Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Shares Purchased by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,504 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,152 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Snap were worth $2,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SNAP. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Snap by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 173,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,849,000 after purchasing an additional 21,943 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Snap by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 440,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,021,000 after purchasing an additional 60,577 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Snap by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,636,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,668,000 after purchasing an additional 79,885 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in Snap in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,328,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in Snap by 327.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 77,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,305,000 after purchasing an additional 59,634 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.65% of the company’s stock.

SNAP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Snap from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Snap from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $54.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Snap from $36.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Snap in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Snap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Snap currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.17.

In related news, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 15,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.97, for a total value of $558,722.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 15,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.03, for a total transaction of $726,031.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,254,850 shares of company stock worth $48,492,710.

NYSE:SNAP opened at $36.87 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.71 and its 200-day moving average is $56.24. Snap Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.32 and a 52-week high of $83.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 5.53 and a current ratio of 5.53. The company has a market cap of $59.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.78 and a beta of 1.07.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.11. Snap had a negative net margin of 16.72% and a negative return on equity of 23.65%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

