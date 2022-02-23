Snowflake (SNOW) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.47) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $334.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.13 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.91% and a negative net margin of 72.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 109.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.00) EPS. On average, analysts expect Snowflake to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Snowflake alerts:

NYSE:SNOW opened at $267.78 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $301.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $319.19. The company has a market capitalization of $82.02 billion, a PE ratio of -105.01 and a beta of 1.52. Snowflake has a 52-week low of $184.71 and a 52-week high of $405.00.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Snowflake from $360.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Snowflake from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Loop Capital upgraded Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays upgraded Snowflake from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $393.00 to $367.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Snowflake from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $344.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $366.98.

In related news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,000,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.13, for a total transaction of $344,130,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 12,778 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.40, for a total value of $4,132,405.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,788,799 shares of company stock valued at $616,684,106. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in Snowflake by 833.3% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Snowflake during the fourth quarter worth $133,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Snowflake during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Snowflake during the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new position in Snowflake during the fourth quarter worth $232,000. 66.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.