SnowGem 24-Hour Volume Hits $45,383.00 (XSG)

SnowGem (CURRENCY:XSG) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 23rd. One SnowGem coin can currently be purchased for $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC on popular exchanges including Mercatox, Graviex and STEX. In the last seven days, SnowGem has traded flat against the US dollar. SnowGem has a total market cap of $1.36 million and $45,383.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Safe (SAFE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00022679 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000821 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000900 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 83.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57,178.12 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,430.94 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $28,628.59 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About SnowGem

SnowGem (XSG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. SnowGem’s total supply is 30,907,160 coins and its circulating supply is 30,830,068 coins. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SnowGem’s official website is snowgem.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Snowgem is a Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling SnowGem

SnowGem can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Graviex and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SnowGem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SnowGem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

