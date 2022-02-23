SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Price Target Cut to $22.00 by Analysts at Rosenblatt Securities

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Rosenblatt Securities from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 114.42% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised SoFi Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on SoFi Technologies from $16.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Wedbush initiated coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on SoFi Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SoFi Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.64.

Get SoFi Technologies alerts:

Shares of SoFi Technologies stock opened at $10.26 on Wednesday. SoFi Technologies has a 12 month low of $10.19 and a 12 month high of $24.95. The company has a quick ratio of 17.57, a current ratio of 17.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.07.

In related news, Director George Thompson Hutton sold 103,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.52, for a total transaction of $1,916,116.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Micah Heavener sold 2,000 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 35.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in SoFi Technologies by 119.4% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in SoFi Technologies by 250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.81% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. The company operates through three reportable segments: Lending, Financial Services, and Technology Platform. Its financial services allow its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. The company offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.