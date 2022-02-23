SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and twenty have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $331.96.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SEDG shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $338.00 to $307.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $293.00 to $303.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $210.00 to $184.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna lifted their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $365.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

In other news, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 3,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.06, for a total value of $1,235,744.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.79, for a total value of $2,797,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,793 shares of company stock valued at $4,049,601 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 3,047.6% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEDG opened at $246.07 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $256.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $287.90. SolarEdge Technologies has a one year low of $199.33 and a one year high of $389.71. The stock has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a PE ratio of 92.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.83.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.21. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 12.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

