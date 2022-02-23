Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 2.12% and a negative return on equity of 1.80%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS.
Shares of SOI stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,797. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The company has a market capitalization of $381.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.00 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.54. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a 1-year low of $6.11 and a 1-year high of $15.07.
In other Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure news, CEO William A. Zartler acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.64 per share, for a total transaction of $66,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 30.59% of the company’s stock.
SOI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.
Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Company Profile (Get Rating)
Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of patented mobile proppant management systems that unload, store, and deliver proppant at oil and natural gas well sites. Its products include Mobile Proppant and Mobile Chemical Management Systems, and Inventory Management Software.
