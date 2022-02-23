Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 2.12% and a negative return on equity of 1.80%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS.

Shares of SOI stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,797. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The company has a market capitalization of $381.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.00 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.54. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a 1-year low of $6.11 and a 1-year high of $15.07.

In other Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure news, CEO William A. Zartler acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.64 per share, for a total transaction of $66,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 30.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SOI. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 255.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 189,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 135,976 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 38,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 2,952 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 22,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 270.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 5,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 370,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,088,000 after acquiring an additional 9,898 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.38% of the company’s stock.

SOI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Company Profile

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of patented mobile proppant management systems that unload, store, and deliver proppant at oil and natural gas well sites. Its products include Mobile Proppant and Mobile Chemical Management Systems, and Inventory Management Software.

