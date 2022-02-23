SolGold (LON:SOLG) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $26.07

SolGold Plc (LON:SOLG)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 26.07 ($0.35) and traded as high as GBX 27 ($0.37). SolGold shares last traded at GBX 26.50 ($0.36), with a volume of 1,524,077 shares.

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 44 ($0.60) price objective on shares of SolGold in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

Get SolGold alerts:

The stock has a market cap of £607.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.09. The company has a current ratio of 8.98, a quick ratio of 8.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 26.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 26.57.

SolGold Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Ecuador, Australia, and Solomon Islands. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Alpala project that covers an area of approximately 50 square kilometers located in Imbabura province, Northern Ecuador, as well as holds tenements across central and southeast Queensland, Australia and Solomon Islands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SolGold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolGold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.