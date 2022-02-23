Solid State (LON:SOLI) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1,203.60

Solid State plc (LON:SOLI)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,203.60 ($16.37) and traded as low as GBX 1,080 ($14.69). Solid State shares last traded at GBX 1,095 ($14.89), with a volume of 24,491 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.12. The firm has a market cap of £93.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,203.60.

Get Solid State alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 27th were given a GBX 6.25 ($0.08) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. Solid State’s payout ratio is currently 0.39%.

In other news, insider Gary Marsh sold 1,630 shares of Solid State stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,249 ($16.99), for a total value of £20,358.70 ($27,687.61).

About Solid State (LON:SOLI)

Solid State plc manufactures and sells electronic equipment in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, North America, and internationally. Its value added distribution division distributes semiconductors, related electronic and optoelectronic components, modules, and displays for use in the Internet of Things, embedded processing, control, wireless and wired communications, power management, optical emitters and sensors, and LED lighting.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Solid State Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solid State and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.