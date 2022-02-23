Solrise Finance 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $540,478.00 (SLRS)

Solrise Finance (CURRENCY:SLRS) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 23rd. One Solrise Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.29 or 0.00000761 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Solrise Finance has traded down 5.5% against the US dollar. Solrise Finance has a total market cap of $16.05 million and $540,478.00 worth of Solrise Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002624 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001884 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.85 or 0.00044178 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,664.75 or 0.06988181 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38,180.21 or 1.00125922 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.01 or 0.00047229 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003248 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.06 or 0.00049974 BTC.

About Solrise Finance

Solrise Finance’s total supply is 999,629,825 coins and its circulating supply is 55,302,320 coins. Solrise Finance’s official Twitter account is @SolriseFinance

Solrise Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solrise Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Solrise Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Solrise Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

