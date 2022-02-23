Solvay (OTCMKTS:SVYSF) Trading 3.5% Higher

Solvay SA (OTCMKTS:SVYSF – Get Rating) shares traded up 3.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $126.64 and last traded at $126.64. 2,574 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 229% from the average session volume of 782 shares. The stock had previously closed at $122.37.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $119.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.12.

Get Solvay alerts:

Solvay Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SVYSF)

Solvay SA operates as an advanced materials and specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Materials, Chemicals, Solutions, and Corporate & Business Services. The Materials segment offers specialty polymers, including aromatic polymers, high barrier polymers, and fluoropolymers for the electronics, automotive, aircraft, and healthcare industries; and composite materials for civil and military aircraft manufacturers, as well as various industrial markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Solvay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solvay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.