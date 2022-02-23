SOMESING (SSX) Price Hits $0.0396 on Top Exchanges

SOMESING (CURRENCY:SSX) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. SOMESING has a market cap of $104.17 million and approximately $2.44 million worth of SOMESING was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SOMESING coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0396 or 0.00000107 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, SOMESING has traded 19.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002704 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001880 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.11 or 0.00043531 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,559.44 or 0.06917080 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36,981.79 or 0.99946114 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00046492 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003248 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.45 or 0.00049861 BTC.

SOMESING Coin Profile

SOMESING’s genesis date was November 27th, 2018. SOMESING’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,633,381,133 coins. SOMESING’s official Twitter account is @somesinglovers and its Facebook page is accessible here . SOMESING’s official message board is medium.com/@singlovers . SOMESING’s official website is somesing.io

According to CryptoCompare, “SOMESING is a social music service that incorporates blockchain technology so that producers can get rewards for creative activities that everyone can enjoy their favorite songs and recreate the songs. Everyone who likes singing can sing all songs free of charge and receive economic reward through gifts, supports, and events through the community about newly created song content. SSX is a token based on the Icon Blockchain that will serve as a medium of exchange on the SOMESING platform. “

SOMESING Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOMESING directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SOMESING should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SOMESING using one of the exchanges listed above.

