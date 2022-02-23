Sonar (PING) Price Down 20.3% Over Last Week

Sonar (CURRENCY:PING) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 23rd. One Sonar coin can now be bought for about $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Sonar has traded down 20.3% against the US dollar. Sonar has a total market capitalization of $5.66 million and $33,873.00 worth of Sonar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002682 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001882 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.06 or 0.00043051 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,578.45 or 0.06911020 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,296.84 or 0.99966908 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.41 or 0.00046661 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003302 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.45 or 0.00049462 BTC.

Sonar Coin Profile

Sonar launched on June 8th, 2017. Sonar’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,703,464,935 coins. The Reddit community for Sonar is https://reddit.com/r/sonarplatform . Sonar’s official Twitter account is @SonarToken

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoPing is an IM assistant bot that provides users with useful info and buy signals. The information provided by the bot is based on volume, change to coin rate to BTC, a number of signals on the coin and coin market capitalization. The CryptoPing bot does not tell users what they should buy, but rather compiles information in a descriptive and meaningful way, facilitating your decision making process. The PING token is used as payment for subscriptions to the CryptoPing product. “

Sonar Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sonar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sonar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sonar using one of the exchanges listed above.

