South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Shares Purchased by Red Spruce Capital LLC

Red Spruce Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,284 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,508 shares during the period. South State comprises about 1.3% of Red Spruce Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Red Spruce Capital LLC’s holdings in South State were worth $2,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SSB. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in South State by 61.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,151,622 shares of the bank’s stock worth $235,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203,544 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in South State by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,531,313 shares of the bank’s stock worth $189,014,000 after acquiring an additional 652,095 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of South State during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,593,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of South State by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,195,402 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,261,000 after purchasing an additional 425,335 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of South State by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,588,658 shares of the bank’s stock worth $118,626,000 after purchasing an additional 406,152 shares during the period. 82.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SSB traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $88.08. The company had a trading volume of 2,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,067. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.06. South State Co. has a 12 month low of $62.60 and a 12 month high of $93.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.07. South State had a net margin of 33.04% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The company had revenue of $350.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that South State Co. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. South State’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.21%.

In other news, insider Greg A. Lapointe sold 1,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.91, for a total value of $129,275.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of South State from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of South State from $76.00 to $84.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of South State from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.34.

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits; lending and credit card servicing; ATM processing; mortgage banking services; correspondent banking services and wealth management; and trust services.

