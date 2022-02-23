Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO) Hits New 1-Year Low at $12.22

Sovos Brands Inc (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $12.22 and last traded at $12.51, with a volume of 15821 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.40.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Sovos Brands from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Sovos Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sovos Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,093,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Sovos Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $852,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sovos Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,729,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sovos Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,116,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sovos Brands in the third quarter worth approximately $8,111,000. 89.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO)

Sovos Brands Inc is a food company. Its brand portfolio includes Rao’s, a premium line of pasta sauces, pizza sauces, dry pastas, frozen entrees and soups; noosa, a premium yoghurt made with whole milk and wildflower honey; Birch Benders, a line of better-for-you pancake and waffle mixes; and Michael Angelo’s, a line of premium frozen Italian entr?es.

