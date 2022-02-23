SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its stake in SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.46% of SP Plus worth $3,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SP. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in SP Plus during the third quarter worth about $232,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in SP Plus by 1.7% during the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 284,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,724,000 after buying an additional 4,773 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of SP Plus by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 16,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SP Plus by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 393,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,066,000 after purchasing an additional 3,746 shares during the period. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of SP Plus by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,625,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,868,000 after purchasing an additional 652,774 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut SP Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet raised SP Plus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SP opened at $26.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $619.82 million, a P/E ratio of 24.49 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.75. SP Plus Co. has a 52-week low of $25.29 and a 52-week high of $36.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

SP Plus Corp. provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and baggage handling and related services to commercial, institutional, municipal and aviation clients. It also provides a wide range of event logistics services. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial, Aviation, and Other.

