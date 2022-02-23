SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.590-$2.830 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.410. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

SP traded down $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.45. The company had a trading volume of 44,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,747. The stock has a market capitalization of $614.25 million, a P/E ratio of 24.49 and a beta of 1.66. SP Plus has a one year low of $25.29 and a one year high of $36.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

SP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SP Plus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet raised shares of SP Plus from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of SP Plus by 390.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,698 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in SP Plus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in SP Plus by 107.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 3,276 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in SP Plus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in SP Plus by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. 88.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SP Plus Corp. provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and baggage handling and related services to commercial, institutional, municipal and aviation clients. It also provides a wide range of event logistics services. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial, Aviation, and Other.

