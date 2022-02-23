SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL) Shares Sold by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lowered its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL) by 25.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,991 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $2,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the third quarter worth about $81,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the third quarter worth about $104,000. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 51.9% during the second quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Noesis Capital Mangement Corp purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $252,000.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA BIL opened at $91.42 on Wednesday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 12-month low of $91.40 and a 12-month high of $91.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $91.42 and a 200 day moving average of $91.44.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.