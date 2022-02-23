SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK) Hits New 1-Year Low at $133.36

SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $133.36 and last traded at $133.36, with a volume of 1644 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $136.43.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $153.08 and a 200 day moving average of $160.35.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF during the third quarter valued at about $324,000. Adviser Investments LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 75,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,750,000 after acquiring an additional 4,533 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,373,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 81.4% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after buying an additional 7,935 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Morgan Stanley Technology ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the Morgan Stanley Technology Index. The Morgan Stanley Technology Index is composed purely of electronics-based technology companies. The Technology Index comprises companies drawn from the following technology sub-sectors: computer services; design software; server software, personal computer (PC) software and new media; networking and telecom equipment; server hardware, PC hardware and peripherals; specialized systems, and semiconductors.

