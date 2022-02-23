SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHY) Stock Price Down 0%

SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHY – Get Rating) fell 0% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $25.22 and last traded at $25.24. 245,193 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 325,391 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.25.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.42.

Get SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,222,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 2,457 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $4,616,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $178,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 163,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,335,000 after buying an additional 11,602 shares during the period.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.