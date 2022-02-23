SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Shares Sold by Strategic Wealth Management Inc.

Strategic Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,225 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF makes up about 2.1% of Strategic Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Strategic Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.05% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF worth $4,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 5,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 3,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 4,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

XBI stock traded down $2.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.51. The stock had a trading volume of 320,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,847,954. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a twelve month low of $83.89 and a twelve month high of $154.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.44.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

