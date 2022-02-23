SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX) Shares Acquired by Camelot Portfolios LLC

Camelot Portfolios LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,480 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,503 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF accounts for 0.8% of Camelot Portfolios LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Camelot Portfolios LLC owned about 0.31% of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF worth $2,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 187.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 7.5% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 427,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,215,000 after acquiring an additional 11,616 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 162,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,969,000 after acquiring an additional 20,289 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $784,000.

EWX traded up $0.27 on Wednesday, reaching $57.04. The company had a trading volume of 20 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,400. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.17 and a 200-day moving average of $59.07. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF has a one year low of $53.66 and a one year high of $61.66.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index.

