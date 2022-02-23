SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $74.24

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $74.24 and last traded at $74.32, with a volume of 212217 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $74.85.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.16.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 3,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Retail Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the retail sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index. The Fund invests in industries, such as apparel retail, automotive retail, food retail, department stores, Internet retail, general merchandise stores, drug retail, and hypermarkets and super centers.

