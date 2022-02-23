Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) Shares Bought by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 217,532 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,988 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.51% of Spectrum Brands worth $20,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 59.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 177,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,949,000 after buying an additional 65,991 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $383,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 76.2% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 12,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on SPB. StockNews.com lowered shares of Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Raymond James lowered shares of Spectrum Brands to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.14.

Shares of NYSE SPB opened at $91.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $95.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.70. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.66 and a 1 year high of $107.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.50.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $757.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.11 million. Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.10%.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc is a consumer products and home essentials company. It engages in the manufacturing and supply of residential locksets, residential builders hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn, garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents.

