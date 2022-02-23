Spectrum Tops 1-Day Volume of $2,027.00 (SPT)

Spectrum (CURRENCY:SPT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 23rd. Spectrum has a total market cap of $13,587.29 and $2,027.00 worth of Spectrum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Spectrum has traded down 16.8% against the dollar. One Spectrum coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $108.15 or 0.00287097 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00016285 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001372 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000934 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000590 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002115 BTC.

About Spectrum

SPT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Spectrum’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,199,987,500 coins. The Reddit community for Spectrum is /r/spectrumSPT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectrum’s official Twitter account is @SpectrumSPT and its Facebook page is accessible here . Spectrum’s official message board is medium.com/@spectrumspt . The official website for Spectrum is spectrum-token.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Spectrum is a decentralized online shopping using blockchain technology. It is e-commerce without the hefty middlemen fees. The user can see catalogs inventory from different sellers in one location. It enables affiliates to monetize their network and protects buyers and sellers from fraud. “

Spectrum Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectrum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Spectrum using one of the exchanges listed above.

