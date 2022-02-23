Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) Shares Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 790,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,096 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.53% of Spire worth $48,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Spire during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Spire during the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Spire by 50.9% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Spire by 18.1% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in Spire during the second quarter worth approximately $228,000. 81.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Spire alerts:

NYSE:SR opened at $63.84 on Wednesday. Spire Inc. has a one year low of $59.60 and a one year high of $77.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.72.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $555.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $548.70 million. Spire had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 10.81%. Spire’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Spire Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.685 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.13%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SR. Guggenheim downgraded Spire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America downgraded Spire from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $63.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Spire from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Mizuho downgraded Spire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Spire from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spire has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.78.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc operates as a public utility holding company, which provides natural gas service through its utility operations while engaging in non-regulated activities. It operates through the following business segments: Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. The Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas Company and Alabama Gas Corporation.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR).

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.