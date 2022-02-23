Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) Shares Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 790,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,096 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.53% of Spire worth $48,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Spire during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Spire during the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Spire by 50.9% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Spire by 18.1% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in Spire during the second quarter worth approximately $228,000. 81.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NYSE:SR opened at $63.84 on Wednesday. Spire Inc. has a one year low of $59.60 and a one year high of $77.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.72.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.685 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.13%.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on SR. Guggenheim downgraded Spire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America downgraded Spire from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $63.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Spire from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Mizuho downgraded Spire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Spire from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spire has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.78.
Spire Company Profile
Spire Inc operates as a public utility holding company, which provides natural gas service through its utility operations while engaging in non-regulated activities. It operates through the following business segments: Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. The Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas Company and Alabama Gas Corporation.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Spire (SR)
- It’s Time To Shut The Door On Masonite International
- Pfizer Stock is Ready to be Added to Your Portfolio
- The Purely Technical Reason Oil Will Hit $122
- 4 Best 5G Stocks to Invest in
- Institutions Shed Macy’s … Too Soon
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR).
Receive News & Ratings for Spire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.