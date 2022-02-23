Spirits Cap (OTCMKTS:CBEVD) Stock Price Up 131,328.6%

Spirits Cap Corp. (OTCMKTS:CBEVD)’s stock price rose 131,328.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $960.00 and last traded at $920.00. Approximately 6 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 929 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.70.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $920.00.

About Spirits Cap (OTCMKTS:CBEVD)

Spirits Cap Corp. does not have significant operations. The company was formerly known as Capital Beverage Corporation. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is based in Dover, Delaware.

