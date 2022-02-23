Splintershards Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.92 Million (SPS)

Splintershards (CURRENCY:SPS) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. In the last seven days, Splintershards has traded down 11.4% against the US dollar. One Splintershards coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000348 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Splintershards has a total market cap of $59.02 million and approximately $1.92 million worth of Splintershards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Coin98 (C98) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003489 BTC.

S.S. Lazio (LAZIO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00009037 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00007525 BTC.

HoDooi.com (HOD) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Plant Vs Undead (PVU) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Bholdus (BHO) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Beyond Protocol (BP) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0957 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Knight War – The Holy Trio (KWS) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000037 BTC.

DAOSquare (RICE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002471 BTC.

Covid Token (COVIDTOKEN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SPS is a coin. It was first traded on July 14th, 2021. Splintershards’ total supply is 524,583,332 coins and its circulating supply is 454,958,238 coins. Splintershards’ official Twitter account is @splinterlands

According to CryptoCompare, “Splinterlands is a digital, collectible card game built on blockchain technology. It is similar in concept to games like Magic the Gathering and Hearthstone where the player builds up a collection of cards, which all have various different stats and abilities, and use them to battle other players in skill-based matches. By using blockchain technology, players can buy, sell, and trade their digital assets freely just as if they were physical cards, and all transactions are recorded publicly and immutably. Telegram “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Splintershards directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Splintershards should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Splintershards using one of the exchanges listed above.

