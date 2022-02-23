Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) CAO Timothy Emanuelson Sells 778 Shares

Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $97,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ SPLK traded up $0.61 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $116.82. 4,061,291 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,576,159. The business’s fifty day moving average is $117.15 and its 200 day moving average is $136.45. Splunk Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.45 and a fifty-two week high of $176.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.19 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.42, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Get Splunk alerts:

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The software company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.36) by $0.99. Splunk had a negative net margin of 53.14% and a negative return on equity of 89.54%. The firm had revenue of $664.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.96) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Splunk Inc. will post -5.9 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Splunk by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 7,569,051 shares of the software company’s stock worth $875,891,000 after acquiring an additional 68,390 shares during the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk in the 4th quarter worth about $535,507,000. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in shares of Splunk by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,383,407 shares of the software company’s stock worth $507,248,000 after acquiring an additional 204,107 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Splunk by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,420,664 shares of the software company’s stock worth $395,839,000 after acquiring an additional 838,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Splunk by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,049,835 shares of the software company’s stock worth $236,842,000 after acquiring an additional 43,237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SPLK shares. BTIG Research upgraded Splunk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Splunk from $170.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Splunk from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Splunk from $185.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Splunk in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.30.

Splunk Company Profile (Get Rating)

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.