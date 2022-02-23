SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) Shares Down 4.6%

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 4.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $53.17 and last traded at $53.32. 2,930 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 433,444 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.87.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SpringWorks Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.20.
The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.02 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.76.
SpringWorks Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:SWTX)
SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of desmoid tumors.
