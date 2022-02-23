SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) Shares Down 4.6%

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 4.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $53.17 and last traded at $53.32. 2,930 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 433,444 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.87.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SpringWorks Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.20.

The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.02 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.76.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 27,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 330.1% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 15,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

