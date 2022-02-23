Sprott (SII) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Sprott (NYSE:SII) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 25th.

Sprott stock opened at $37.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market cap of $966.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.61 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.82. Sprott has a 1 year low of $32.57 and a 1 year high of $47.89.

Get Sprott alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sprott from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. TD Securities raised their price target on Sprott from C$56.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Sprott from C$54.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $305,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Sprott by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Sprott during the fourth quarter worth approximately $632,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sprott by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 2,162 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sprott by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares during the last quarter. 29.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sprott Company Profile

Sprott, Inc provides investment advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Exchange Listed Products, Lending, Managed Equities, Brokerage, and Corporate. The Exchange Listed Products segment provides management services to the company’s closed-end physical trusts and exchange traded funds.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.