Sprott (SII) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Sprott (TSE:SII) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 25th.

Shares of Sprott stock opened at C$47.88 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$50.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$50.03. The firm has a market cap of C$1.19 billion and a PE ratio of 32.70. Sprott has a 1 year low of C$41.57 and a 1 year high of C$59.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.40, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities dropped their target price on Sprott from C$61.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Sprott from C$54.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

