Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) PT Lowered to $73.00

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Barclays from $92.00 to $73.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 37.61% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research analysts have also commented on SPT. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $146.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $125.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $165.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.40.
Shares of NASDAQ:SPT opened at $53.05 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.87 and a 200-day moving average of $103.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -115.33 and a beta of 0.99. Sprout Social has a twelve month low of $49.45 and a twelve month high of $145.42.
In other Sprout Social news, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 583 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.50, for a total transaction of $55,093.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.74, for a total transaction of $564,144.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 157,050 shares of company stock worth $11,814,347. Insiders own 14.86% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sprout Social during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sprout Social during the third quarter worth about $37,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Sprout Social during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Sprout Social by 76.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Sprout Social during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 76.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Sprout Social Company Profile
Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.
