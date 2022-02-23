Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $53.05, but opened at $56.54. Sprout Social shares last traded at $52.43, with a volume of 4,116 shares trading hands.

The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $53.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SPT shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $155.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $92.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $160.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $165.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $155.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.91.

In related news, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.49, for a total value of $1,743,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.74, for a total transaction of $564,144.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 157,050 shares of company stock valued at $11,814,347 in the last three months. Company insiders own 14.86% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the 4th quarter worth about $1,712,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Sprout Social by 352.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 327,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,681,000 after purchasing an additional 254,921 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Sprout Social by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 60,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,529,000 after purchasing an additional 8,401 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Sprout Social by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 57,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Sprout Social by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 102,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,319,000 after purchasing an additional 14,308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.30% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.87 and its 200-day moving average is $103.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.98 and a beta of 0.99.

About Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT)

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

