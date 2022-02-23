Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $2.11 Per Share (NASDAQ:SFM)

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report issued on Monday, February 21st. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.11 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.06. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Sprouts Farmers Market’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.23 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.40 EPS.
Separately, Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SFM. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.55% of the company’s stock.
Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile
Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.
