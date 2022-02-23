Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Given New $33.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.91% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, Gordon Haskett downgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.
Shares of SFM opened at $28.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.16. Sprouts Farmers Market has a fifty-two week low of $20.52 and a fifty-two week high of $31.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.74. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.26.
About Sprouts Farmers Market
Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.
