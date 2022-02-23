Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Given New $33.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.91% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Gordon Haskett downgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

Shares of SFM opened at $28.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.16. Sprouts Farmers Market has a fifty-two week low of $20.52 and a fifty-two week high of $31.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.74. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.26.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFM. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 88,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,632,000 after purchasing an additional 3,709 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 454,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,486,000 after buying an additional 12,666 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the fourth quarter valued at about $521,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 456,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,540,000 after acquiring an additional 135,410 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.55% of the company’s stock.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

