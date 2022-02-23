Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.25.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Spruce Biosciences from $26.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Cowen cut shares of Spruce Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set a “speculative buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink cut shares of Spruce Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $35.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of Spruce Biosciences stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 655,284. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 10.37 and a current ratio of 10.37. Spruce Biosciences has a one year low of $2.03 and a one year high of $28.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.60. The stock has a market cap of $49.74 million, a P/E ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 3.55.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 14.0% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 2.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 77,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 223.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 4,860 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 33.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 6,386 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company engages in developing tildacerfont, a non-steroidal therapy to enhance disease control and reduce steroid burden for patients suffering from congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH).

